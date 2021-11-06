Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,377 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $24,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $11,023,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.01.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

