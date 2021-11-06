Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $54,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,505 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

