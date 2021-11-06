Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,717 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

