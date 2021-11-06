Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 34,148 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,148 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of LADR opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

