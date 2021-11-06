MML Investors Services LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $180.59 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $189.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

