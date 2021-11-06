Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Veritone by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

VERI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

