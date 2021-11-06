Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.20 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

