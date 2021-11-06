Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 37,608 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inseego were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inseego by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Inseego by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,762 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

INSG opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.