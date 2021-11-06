Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $294,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

