MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.90 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.