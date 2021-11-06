MML Investors Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $67.54 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30.

