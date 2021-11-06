Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8,552.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.