Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $335,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,910,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,083.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,089.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,132.38. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $893.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

