MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 144.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maximus by 73.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

