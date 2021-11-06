Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.39% of Broadwind worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadwind by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.13 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

