Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,979 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 114,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

