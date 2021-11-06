Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elevate Credit, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Elevate Credit in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $2,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $829,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.