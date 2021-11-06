Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Triterras in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triterras by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

