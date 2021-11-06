Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Lowered by Analyst

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

