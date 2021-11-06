Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

