Robert J. Ott Sells 8,737 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.28. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

