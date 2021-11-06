Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,107,275.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $446.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $448.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,166,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

