Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) SVP Sells 50,391 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.16 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after buying an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

