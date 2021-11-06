Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.