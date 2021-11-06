USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USNA opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,632 shares of company stock worth $451,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.