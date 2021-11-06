WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.
WPP stock opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. WPP has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
