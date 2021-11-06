WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. WPP has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.