Lori A. Schechter Sells 5,488 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.67. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in McKesson by 140.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

