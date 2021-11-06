Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $1,017,649.45 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $285.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.58.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

