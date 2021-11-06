Wedbush Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $175.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

U opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at $517,840,473.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,075 shares of company stock valued at $161,766,626 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

