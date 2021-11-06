Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 107,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $377,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

