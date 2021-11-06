Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWK opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -142.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

