Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.28 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.