LPL Financial LLC Buys 535 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.