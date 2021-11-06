LPL Financial LLC Acquires 55,536 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $7,540,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

