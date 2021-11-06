LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Western Union by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 889,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Western Union by 488.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 266,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

