LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 133,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 148.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 134.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

