Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

