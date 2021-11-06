NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

