Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $86.91 and a one year high of $124.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

