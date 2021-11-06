Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 62,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

