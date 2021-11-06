Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 95,300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

