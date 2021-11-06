-$0.13 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Big Lots reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

BIG stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Big Lots by 36.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

