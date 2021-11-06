Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $817.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

