Analysts Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. IntriCon reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million.

IIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

