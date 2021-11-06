$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.76. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

ETN stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $173.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

