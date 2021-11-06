B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Marcus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

MCS opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The Marcus has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.