Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.