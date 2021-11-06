Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Raised to $17.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.