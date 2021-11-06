Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

