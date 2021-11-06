Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

